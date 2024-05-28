Handball players in the final
Linz heroes, fulfill your childhood dream!
The HC Linz handball team will play in the final against Hard today (20.20, live on krone.tv) for their first championship title since 1996! But the current heroes didn't just have sport as their big childhood goal! The "Krone" reveals the childhood dreams of Fizuleto and Co.
Don't dream your life, live your dream! The handball players of HC Linz could fulfill such a dream today when they face Hard in the final series (best-of-3) for their first title in 28 years!
"It will be a tough fight! But we don't need to hide and can beat anyone," says Moritz Bachmann, while captain Christian Kislinger, who will end his career after the final and twelve years with HC Linz, echoes his colleagues' sentiments: "The title would be the crowning glory and a childhood dream!"
"I wanted to be a pensioner!"
But what else did the Linz final heroes dream of in their childhood? Goal scorer Mislav Grgic, who plays chess in his spare time, already knew as a child that he wanted to become a professional handball player, while Silas Wiesinger wanted to take it easy: "I always wanted to be a pensioner!" Nicolas Paulnsteiner fulfilled a big dream this year by moving to the German league. Director Lucijan Fizuleto used to want to be a Pokemon trainer - a passion shared by goalkeeper David Zwicklhuber, who spends all his money on One Piece cards.
Is Linz taking off with "Astronaut"?
For HC Linz, however, it was good that not every dream came true, otherwise Dejan Golubovic (police officer) or Jadranko Stojanovic (astronaut) would have taken other paths, while Elias Derdak (mental coach) and Arnad Hamzic have made provisions for the time after their handball careers by studying pharmacy. In which Mo Bachmann can also fulfill his childhood dream. He always wanted to race off in a Lamborghini.
But before that, he will be going full throttle on the court from today, when the handball final is about the first title since 1996 and not only Kislinger wants to fulfill his childhood dream!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
