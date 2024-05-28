Linz heroes, fulfill your childhood dream!

"I wanted to be a pensioner!"

But what else did the Linz final heroes dream of in their childhood? Goal scorer Mislav Grgic, who plays chess in his spare time, already knew as a child that he wanted to become a professional handball player, while Silas Wiesinger wanted to take it easy: "I always wanted to be a pensioner!" Nicolas Paulnsteiner fulfilled a big dream this year by moving to the German league. Director Lucijan Fizuleto used to want to be a Pokemon trainer - a passion shared by goalkeeper David Zwicklhuber, who spends all his money on One Piece cards.