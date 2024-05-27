Vorteilswelt
At Grand Slam debut

Like Ofner! Misolic also turns 0:2 into success

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 21:41

Filip Misolic started his Grand Slam career with a brilliant comeback. In his very first match at the French Open, he managed to come back from 0:2 down in sets. He beat Otto Virtanene, who had defeated Dominic Thiem in qualifying, 4:6, 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, 6:2.

The "Krone" reports from Paris

It almost seemed like deja vu. Like Sebastian Ofner the day before, Filip Misolic had to play a game of patience before his first round match at the French Open. It was also pouring with rain on Monday, and the 21-year-old Styrian ultimately found himself on a different court to the one he was originally scheduled for. Like Ofner, Misolic unfortunately lost the first two sets.

The difference in the match was the forehand for a long time. Virtanen put far more pressure on it and also hit numerous winners. Misolic lacked these, although the Austrian also made fewer mistakes than his opponent. In the third set, he tried to introduce more variations, also had more success with his own forehand and secured this round 6:3.

But the joy was short-lived. Virtanen pulled away to 4:0 in the fourth set. But thanks to his healthy phlegm, Misolic was left cold. Completely. He won six games in a row and consequently the set. His opponent was now hitting every ball wildly, while Misolic continued to play coolly. After 3:20 hours, his masterpiece was complete. He had reached the second round of the French Open for the first time.

FRENCH OPEN (Grand Slam, 53.48m, clay)

MEN - 1st round:
Filip Misolic (AUT) - Otto Virtanen (FIN) 4:6,4:6,6:3,6:4,6:2
Jannik Sinner (ITA-2) - Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6:3,6:3,6:4
Alexander Zverev (GER-4) - Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6:3,7:6(5),6:3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE-9) - Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 7:6(7),6:4,6:1
Tommy Paul (USA-14) - Pedro Cachin (ARG) 6:2,6:3,6:1
Karen Khachanov (RUS-18) - Sumit Nagal (IND) 6:2,6:0,7:6(5)
Sebastian Baez (ARG-20) - Gustavo Heide (BRA) 4:6,6:3,6:1,4:6,6:3
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN-21) - Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6:2,6:2,6:4
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG-23) - Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6:3 6:3,6:4
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) - Arthur Fils (FRA-29) 6:3,4:6,6:4,6:2
Pavel Kotov (RUS) - Cameron Norrie (GBR-32) 4:6,6:3,3:6,7:6(5),6:2

WOMEN - 1st round:
Iga Swiatek (POL-1) - Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6:1,6:2
Coco Gauff (USA-3) - Julia Avdeyeva (RUS) 6:1,6:1
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE-5) - Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 6:1,6:3
Varvara Gratcheva (FRA) - Maria Sakkari (GRE-6) 3:6,6:4,6:3
Ons Jabeur (TUN-8) - Sachia Vickery (USA) 6:3,6:2
Danielle Collins (USA-11) - Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6:3,6:4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA-12) - Daria Saville (AUS) 6:3,6:4
Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) - Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS-16) 6:3,7:6(5)
Lyudmila Samsonova (RUS-17) - Magda Linette (POL) 6:1, 6:1
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS-20) - Panna Udvardy (HUN) 6:3,6:4
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS-23) - Clara Burel (FRA) 7:6(3),7:5
Linda Noskova (CZE-27) - Harriet Dart (GBR) 7:6(3),6:4
Leylah Fernandez (CAN-31) - Jessika Ponchet (FRA) 6:2,6:0

Gernot Bachler
Gernot Bachler
