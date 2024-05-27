Tattoos increase cancer risk by a fifth

Scientists at Lund University have apparently found an explanation for the worldwide increase in the incidence of malignant lymphoma, a disease of the lymphatic system. The researchers from the Institute of Epidemiology examined 11,905 people, 2938 of whom were between the ages of 20 and 60 and suffering from lymphoma. The test subjects were asked about their lifestyles for the study and factors such as smoking or other stimulants or addictive substances were also taken into account.