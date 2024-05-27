Swedish study
Tattoos increase cancer risk by a fifth
In the summer months, when less fabric is worn, body art also comes into its own. Tattoos have become largely socially acceptable and are becoming increasingly popular. But now Swedish researchers have found out: The motifs engraved into the skin are much more dangerous than thought.
Scientists at Lund University have apparently found an explanation for the worldwide increase in the incidence of malignant lymphoma, a disease of the lymphatic system. The researchers from the Institute of Epidemiology examined 11,905 people, 2938 of whom were between the ages of 20 and 60 and suffering from lymphoma. The test subjects were asked about their lifestyles for the study and factors such as smoking or other stimulants or addictive substances were also taken into account.
"After taking into account other relevant factors such as smoking and age, we found that the risk of developing lymphoma was 21 percent higher in those who had tattoos," explains study author Christel Nielsen. At the same time, she emphasizes that the results still need to be verified in follow-up studies.
Size of the tattoo does not matter
Incidentally, the size of the tattoo does not appear to play a role. According to the data, the engraved images or lettering trigger a small inflammation in the body. Earlier studies have already shown that colors and tiny metal particles are transported to the lymph nodes as a reaction of the immune system, where they are deposited.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.