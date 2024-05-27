French Open 2024
Beaten Jannik Sinner wins confidently
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has advanced to the second round of the French Open in his first match in almost four weeks without losing a set!
The Australian Open winner, who had been out of action recently due to a hip injury, beat Christopher Eubanks from the USA 6:3, 6:3, 6:4 on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Monday. In the second round, the world number two will face French wild card holder Richard Gasquet in Paris. Despite the clear result, Sinner, as expected, did not look in top form, especially when Eubanks got him going. However, the 22-year-old Vienna winner was able to save himself in some tricky situations, particularly with his strong serve.
"Physical form not what I would like it to be!"
He was "no longer worried" about his hip, Sinner had said before the match, but also admitted: "My physical form is certainly not what I would like it to be. But we can't perform miracles in less than ten days before the first round match."
The South Tyrolean revealed something else at the subsequent press conference. In the past few days, the Italian media had already reported that Sinner had been in a relationship with the Russian world number 25 Anna Kalinskaya. Now he confirmed for the first time: "You know I don't like to talk about private matters. But yes, we are a couple."
In the women's tournament, Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova, who had already reached the final at Roland Garros in 2019, also overcame her first hurdle with ease. The Czech defeated Spain's Rebeka Masaroa 6:1, 6:3, while Tunisian number 8 seed Ons Jabeur is also through to the second round after beating Sachia Vickery (USA) 6:3, 6:2.
Rain also disrupted play on the second day of the second tennis major of the year, at least for the time being. After just under one and a half hours of play, play on the outdoor courts was interrupted shortly after 12.30 p.m. Only on Court Philippe Chatrier and, new this year, on Court Suzanne Lenglen could play continue thanks to flexible roofs. Like Sebastian Ofner the day before, another Austrian was affected. The first round match of qualifier Filip Misolic, who was celebrating his main draw debut at a major, was scheduled as the third match on Court 4. After a rain delay of around two hours, play continued for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.