Beaten Jannik Sinner wins confidently

Rain also disrupted play on the second day of the second tennis major of the year, at least for the time being. After just under one and a half hours of play, play on the outdoor courts was interrupted shortly after 12.30 p.m. Only on Court Philippe Chatrier and, new this year, on Court Suzanne Lenglen could play continue thanks to flexible roofs. Like Sebastian Ofner the day before, another Austrian was affected. The first round match of qualifier Filip Misolic, who was celebrating his main draw debut at a major, was scheduled as the third match on Court 4. After a rain delay of around two hours, play continued for the time being.