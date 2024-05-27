It’s getting worse: 9-year-olds already addicted to gambling

You don't need drugs to be addicted. A smartphone and internet access are enough. And unfortunately, the addicts are getting younger and younger. So much so that even nine-year-olds with a gambling addiction are brought to pro mente's outpatient clinic for gambling addiction by their parents. One in four ten to 18-year-olds already suffers from a mental illness. Internet addiction is one of them.



Lack of standards

"In our outpatient clinic, we are noticing an increase in the number of young people suffering from behavioral addictions, especially in the online area," says Primar Kurosch Yazdi-Zorn, Chairman of the Board of pro mente Upper Austria and Head of the Outpatient Clinic for Gambling Addiction. He would like to see a legal regulation, also because many parents are overwhelmed by their children's online addiction. On the one hand, because these digital temptations did not even exist in their own childhood, and on the other hand because there are no standards.