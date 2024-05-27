Poltics sound the alarm
It’s getting worse: 9-year-olds already addicted to gambling
Smartphone and internet as a toxic combination. There is a lack of regulation through legislation, as parents are often completely overwhelmed. The two VP health and youth councillors are focusing on education and advice. This is also necessary, as addicted nine-year-olds are now being taken to outpatient clinics for gambling addicts.
You don't need drugs to be addicted. A smartphone and internet access are enough. And unfortunately, the addicts are getting younger and younger. So much so that even nine-year-olds with a gambling addiction are brought to pro mente's outpatient clinic for gambling addiction by their parents. One in four ten to 18-year-olds already suffers from a mental illness. Internet addiction is one of them.
Lack of standards
"In our outpatient clinic, we are noticing an increase in the number of young people suffering from behavioral addictions, especially in the online area," says Primar Kurosch Yazdi-Zorn, Chairman of the Board of pro mente Upper Austria and Head of the Outpatient Clinic for Gambling Addiction. He would like to see a legal regulation, also because many parents are overwhelmed by their children's online addiction. On the one hand, because these digital temptations did not even exist in their own childhood, and on the other hand because there are no standards.
The outpatient clinic is an essential part of our strategy to reach those affected at an early stage and provide them with comprehensive support.
Gesundheitslandesrätin LH-Vize Christine Haberlander (VP)
Bild: Dostal Harald/Harald Dostal
Her party colleague Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, State Councillor for Social Affairs and Youth, added: "The digital space is increasingly becoming a real living space for young people. We need to sensitize our young people and their parents to this important topic at an early stage. Very important: there is no shame in seeking advice."
Self-test raises awareness
Incidentally, therapists like Karlheinz Staudinger often achieve the greatest effect in counseling sessions when young people test themselves by means of a questionnaire to see whether they are addicted to the Internet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.