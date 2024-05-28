On the prowl through Lower Austria
Lots of perfume & schnapps as “hot” goods
After commercial theft tours through half the country, the perpetrators have now been sentenced to prison at St. Pölten Regional Court. They had previously confessed to the charges.
Drug offenses, weapons trafficking, theft: two Romanians - 56 and 24 years old - already have a long list of previous convictions. But even years in prison did not bring the criminals to their knees. On their criminal raids across Europe, their trail stretches from Germany, Spain, Italy, France and Holland to Denmark. In court in St. Pölten, the two accused of serious commercial fraud confessed.
The two criminals always followed the same pattern: The 56-year-old former zoo technician drove the car, the 24-year-old and another thief friend diligently filled their bags with goods such as perfumes and spirits. The trio went on a major theft spree in large parts of Lower Austria in April last year. They are said to have stolen 136 perfumes in one go. These were then sold to men and women back home.
I am very sorry for everything. I promise I will never come to Lower Austria again, not even to visit.
Angeklagter beim Prozess in St. Pölten
Criminals served prison sentences
"With that amount of stolen goods, you have to work together," said Mr. Rat at the trial and sentenced the two crooks to prison. The 56-year-old must serve 18 months behind bars, the 24-year-old 14 months.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.