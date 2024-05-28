Vorteilswelt
On the prowl through Lower Austria

Lots of perfume & schnapps as “hot” goods

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 05:55

After commercial theft tours through half the country, the perpetrators have now been sentenced to prison at St. Pölten Regional Court. They had previously confessed to the charges.

Drug offenses, weapons trafficking, theft: two Romanians - 56 and 24 years old - already have a long list of previous convictions. But even years in prison did not bring the criminals to their knees. On their criminal raids across Europe, their trail stretches from Germany, Spain, Italy, France and Holland to Denmark. In court in St. Pölten, the two accused of serious commercial fraud confessed.

The two Romanians stood trial in St. Pölten. (Bild: P. Huber)
The two Romanians stood trial in St. Pölten.
(Bild: P. Huber)

The two criminals always followed the same pattern: The 56-year-old former zoo technician drove the car, the 24-year-old and another thief friend diligently filled their bags with goods such as perfumes and spirits. The trio went on a major theft spree in large parts of Lower Austria in April last year. They are said to have stolen 136 perfumes in one go. These were then sold to men and women back home.

I am very sorry for everything. I promise I will never come to Lower Austria again, not even to visit.

Angeklagter beim Prozess in St. Pölten

Criminals served prison sentences
"With that amount of stolen goods, you have to work together," said Mr. Rat at the trial and sentenced the two crooks to prison. The 56-year-old must serve 18 months behind bars, the 24-year-old 14 months.

Petra Weichhart
