Leclerc victory in Monaco brings tension to the world championship battle

"A cracking first round and then complete boredom," wrote the Daily Mail. The winner couldn't care less. "Leclerc, you are the Prince of Monaco!" was the verdict of the Gazzetta dello Sport. For the first time in almost three years, there were three different winners in a row from three different racing teams in the premier class. Norris won in Miami, Verstappen just ahead of Norris in Imola and Leclerc in the Principality. It is unclear who currently has the fastest car. "We had problems here. But there will be tracks again where we will be better," said Verstappen. A lot can still happen in the world championship, the Dutchman emphasized. Who does Verstappen see as his biggest rivals? "All of them."