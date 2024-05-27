Traumatic brain injury
Star goalie survives horror crash in La Liga match
It may have only been a few minutes, but at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez they seemed like half an eternity - those minutes in which the 9500 spectators at the FC Getafe stadium feared for the life of star goalkeeper David Soria!
What happened: The 31-year-old attempted to clear the ball in the 73rd minute and ventured out of his penalty area. He collided so violently with Cyle Larin from RCD Mallorca that he lost consciousness and hit the pitch hard
The goalkeeper regained consciousness after around a quarter of an hour
Teammates, opponents and coaches immediately rushed to the casualty and gave first aid to Soria, who had triumphed in the Europa League with Sevilla FC in 2016. It took around a quarter of an hour for the goalkeeper to regain consciousness - and he was able to stand up on his own.
Traumatic brain injury, but not life-threatening
Of course, there was no question of continuing to play: Soria was immediately taken by ambulance to Getafe University Hospital. A computer tomography scan and further examinations have since been carried out there. The 31-year-old is said to have suffered a traumatic brain injury, but his life is not in danger and he is already on the road to recovery.
Incidentally, after the drama surrounding Soria, FC Getafe, who had been in the lead until then, lost their clash with Mallorca. A double strike in the 90th and 93rd minute made the final matchday of the league season a bad day for the home side ...
