Carinthian designers have a heart for handbags

Distributed via Five Forty

The handbags of the two young Carinthian women are sold by the company Five Forty. They are produced in Italy. The Five Forty brand is inspired by the Dolce Vita, and this is also reflected in the look. Anyone who thinks of the glittering sea, strolling along a promenade, special food, good wine and the bright colors of a wonderful vacation when they see the chic bags is right. Because that's where the bags come from.