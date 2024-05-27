French Open
Alexander Zverev against Rafael Nadal – LIVE today
First round of the French Open! Rafael Nadal meets the German Alexander Zverev, we report live (not before 2.30 pm) - see ticker below.
Rafael Nadal is starting what will probably be his last French Open tournament. And will face co-favorite Alexander Zverev in the first round. However, Nadal didn't want to say on Saturday that the French Open 2024 will actually be his last. After a week of training, he feels better than he has for a long time.
Not one hundred percent fixed
He is trying to be as clear as possible to avoid any further questions on the subject, Nadal explained at the start of his media conference in the completely full interview room at the Stade Roland Garros. "Yes, there's a good chance that this will be my last French Open," the soon-to-be 38-year-old Spaniard explained. "But I can't say that this is one hundred percent the case."
He said he was sorry that he could not say it more clearly. "I love tennis, I can travel with my family and we are all happy." He had worked so long for his comeback that he simply didn't want to completely rule anything out now. "But give me some time and maybe in a month I'll come to a conclusion: I'm quitting."
The 14-time record winner in Paris will be up against the world number four Zverev right at the start. The German is in top form and triumphed a week ago at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome. "Of course I would have wished for a better draw, but as an unseeded player I had to expect it somehow."
Is his training form deceptive?
Nadal's hair is shorter than it used to be, his age is definitely showing. However, he feels better than he has for a long time and hardly feels any restrictions when moving in all directions. "This place here is magical for me, and in training this week I felt better than I have for a long time," says Nadal, exuding optimism. But: "I didn't feel bad in training in Rome either, but it was a disaster in the match." Nadal lost 1:6,3:6 to Hubert Hurkacz in the 2nd round.
Deep in my heart I believe I can beat anyone, otherwise I wouldn't be here.
Rafael Nadal
Bild: AFP or licensors
His last three-set match to date was a year and a half ago (Australian Open 2023), and he hadn't played against opponents of the caliber of Zverev for a "super long time".
The magic doesn't go so far as to automatically make his body feel better. After all, he seems to be in better physical shape than he has been since his hip operation in 2023 and the muscle fiber tear he suffered in Australia at the start of the year. "But deep down in my heart, I believe I can beat anyone, otherwise I wouldn't be here," reveals Nadal. He is also counting on the support of the crowd.
