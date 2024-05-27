Alexander Zverev against Rafael Nadal – LIVE today

Is his training form deceptive?

Nadal's hair is shorter than it used to be, his age is definitely showing. However, he feels better than he has for a long time and hardly feels any restrictions when moving in all directions. "This place here is magical for me, and in training this week I felt better than I have for a long time," says Nadal, exuding optimism. But: "I didn't feel bad in training in Rome either, but it was a disaster in the match." Nadal lost 1:6,3:6 to Hubert Hurkacz in the 2nd round.