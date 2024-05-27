Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

French Open

Alexander Zverev against Rafael Nadal – LIVE today

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 10:01

First round of the French Open! Rafael Nadal meets the German Alexander Zverev, we report live (not before 2.30 pm) - see ticker below.

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

Rafael Nadal is starting what will probably be his last French Open tournament. And will face co-favorite Alexander Zverev in the first round. However, Nadal didn't want to say on Saturday that the French Open 2024 will actually be his last. After a week of training, he feels better than he has for a long time.

Not one hundred percent fixed
He is trying to be as clear as possible to avoid any further questions on the subject, Nadal explained at the start of his media conference in the completely full interview room at the Stade Roland Garros. "Yes, there's a good chance that this will be my last French Open," the soon-to-be 38-year-old Spaniard explained. "But I can't say that this is one hundred percent the case."

Rafael Nadal (Bild: AFP/APA/Filippo MONTEFORTE)
Rafael Nadal
(Bild: AFP/APA/Filippo MONTEFORTE)

He said he was sorry that he could not say it more clearly. "I love tennis, I can travel with my family and we are all happy." He had worked so long for his comeback that he simply didn't want to completely rule anything out now. "But give me some time and maybe in a month I'll come to a conclusion: I'm quitting."

The 14-time record winner in Paris will be up against the world number four Zverev right at the start. The German is in top form and triumphed a week ago at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome. "Of course I would have wished for a better draw, but as an unseeded player I had to expect it somehow."

Alexander Zverev is currently in top form. (Bild: AFP)
Alexander Zverev is currently in top form.
(Bild: AFP)

Is his training form deceptive?
Nadal's hair is shorter than it used to be, his age is definitely showing. However, he feels better than he has for a long time and hardly feels any restrictions when moving in all directions. "This place here is magical for me, and in training this week I felt better than I have for a long time," says Nadal, exuding optimism. But: "I didn't feel bad in training in Rome either, but it was a disaster in the match." Nadal lost 1:6,3:6 to Hubert Hurkacz in the 2nd round.

Zitat Icon

Deep in my heart I believe I can beat anyone, otherwise I wouldn't be here.

(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Rafael Nadal

Bild: AFP or licensors

His last three-set match to date was a year and a half ago (Australian Open 2023), and he hadn't played against opponents of the caliber of Zverev for a "super long time".

The magic doesn't go so far as to automatically make his body feel better. After all, he seems to be in better physical shape than he has been since his hip operation in 2023 and the muscle fiber tear he suffered in Australia at the start of the year. "But deep down in my heart, I believe I can beat anyone, otherwise I wouldn't be here," reveals Nadal. He is also counting on the support of the crowd.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf