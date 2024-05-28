Concert highlight 2025
Seiler und Speer play live at the Happel Stadium
Due to the many side events, things have been a little quieter around Seiler und Speer in recent months. But in 2025, they will be bringing out the big guns. On July 19, 2025, there will be "A schware Partie" again when the two Austropop heroes perform at the "Krone" concert in Vienna's Happel Stadium - including star guests.
Austropop heroes Seiler und Speer are celebrating their tenth anniversary this year. Unfortunately, the big concert in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium didn't happen for the anniversary, but we can still expect a new studio album this year. If you exclude the "Red Bull Symphonic" project, it would also be the first in five years. "Forever" was the name of the last album and probably also serves as a rough guide - there is no truth to the rumors of a break-up that have been spread by the media time and again.
Many side projects
The workload of the two has certainly increased in recent years outside of each other. Christopher Seiler is successful with Paul Pizzera and Daniel Fellner in the supergroup AUT Of ORDA and now fills large halls. If he wants to take it easy, he can also play brandy anthems with Viennese song icon Ernst Molden. Bernhard Speer, on the other hand, has gone in a somewhat rockier direction with his solo project Herr Speer and proves that he has comedian and presenter qualities with his late-night show "Monte Grillo Club" on Joyn.
Now, however, the two are back in their old stables and are full of enthusiasm for the next studio album and the pompous Happel Stadium Show 2025. They will also be welcoming a whole handful of illustrious guests. Austropop icon Wolfgang Ambros and No. 1 from the Vienna Woods are already on board. Anyone who recently saw "Woiferl" at Vienna's Theater Akzent knows that he is in absolute top musical form. This historic Austropop evening remains in the family - as son Matthias Ambros is known to be the drummer of the Meli Bar Combo, Seiler and Speer's band.
Phalanx of star guests
Also on board: the king of jokes Otto Waalkes pays his respects to the Happel Stadium with his Friesenjungs. Styrian musician and comedian Thomas Stipsits will also be making a flying visit and the Opus Band around mastermind Ewald Pfleger will be presenting their joint album with the Schick Sisters in a worthy setting. So you can look forward to the "Who's Who" of the local scene.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday
In 2022, Seiler und Speer have already performed on the Happel stage as part of the "We Stand With Ukraine" benefit concert. Now a headlining slot follows. The "Krone" concert by Seiler and Speer will take place on July 19, 2025 in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium. The star guests include Wolfgang Ambros with his famous band, the No. 1 from the Vienna Woods. Tickets for the stadium highlight 2025 go on sale at www.oeticket.com on Wednesday, May 29. Be there when Austropop writes a new piece of history.
