Vienna runners-up in the Bundesliga for the first time despite a draw

Vienna, who will have to do without captain Claudia Wasser, who was voted best player of the season, for a long time due to a cruciate ligament and meniscus tear, will therefore represent Austria in the Champions League qualifiers, as will the serial champions. The Viennese will have to take the difficult league route, while the Lower Austrians have a realistic chance of making it through to the group stage of the "premier class" via the championship route. After a 2-0 win against Neulengbach at the end of the 18th round, they were presented with the championship trophy.