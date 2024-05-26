Seven dead so far
Unrest in New Caledonia: Europeans leave the island
In view of violent unrest in New Caledonia, evacuations are currently taking place. At the weekend, the first Europeans were taken from the French overseas territory in the Pacific. The protests were sparked by an electoral reform passed in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron has now brought a referendum into play.
The situation "remains very difficult for the inhabitants of the island", especially in the greater Nouméa area, said Marie Guévenoux, the French Minister for Overseas Territories. The state of emergency is still in force. Seven people have been killed since the violent protests began two weeks ago.
Kanaks protest against electoral law reform
The electoral law reform planned by the French government provides for mainland French who settle in New Caledonia to be allowed to vote in elections earlier than before. The original population of the archipelago, known as Kanaks, who make up more than 40 percent of the population, fear that this will reduce their influence.
Further evacuations of French citizens are planned for Sunday. "Measures to repatriate foreigners and French tourists will continue", announced the representative of the French central government, the High Commission of New Caledonia. On Saturday, tourists - mainly French nationals - were taken from an airfield in Nouméa on board military aircraft to Australia and New Zealand. From there, they were to continue their journey on commercial flights. Australia and New Zealand had already begun flying out their citizens on Tuesday.
Airport closure extended
Meanwhile, the closure of La Tontouta International Airport was extended again on Sunday. According to the New Caledonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, no commercial flights will be able to land or take off there until at least June 2.
Macron, who visited New Caledonia this week, expressed his openness to a referendum on the controversial electoral reform. He was ready "at any time" to go "as far as a referendum", he told the daily newspaper "Le Parisien". He continued to hope that the deputies of the overseas territory would agree on a "global agreement" to supplement the regulation passed by the parliament in Paris. Macron had set a deadline of the end of June for the supporters and opponents of independence for New Caledonia to reach an agreement. The president initially postponed the final adoption of the reform.
The protests against the planned electoral law change triggered the most serious unrest in the overseas territory since the uprisings in the 1980s. On Saturday night, 35 people had to be brought to safety by sea in the capital Nouméa after a house was set on fire and further looting took place.
Road blockades, burnt-out cars
On Sunday, many of the roadblocks set up by the demonstrators were still intact, although a contingent of 2,700 police and gendarmes had tried to clear them overnight. In parts of Nouméa and surrounding towns, burnt-out cars could be seen, among other things.
The largest independence movement, the FLNKS, called on the population to remain calm and demanded that "the stranglehold on the most important traffic routes be loosened". The most important goal at the moment is to calm the situation and find "long-term solutions for our country". At the same time, the FLNKS emphasized that the withdrawal of the reform was "a prerequisite for ending the crisis".
France colonized the archipelago of New Caledonia, east of Australia, in the middle of the 19th century. The islands are home to significant nickel deposits, among other things. While these were exploited, the indigenous population was massively oppressed for decades.
