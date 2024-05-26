Unrest in New Caledonia: Europeans leave the island

Macron, who visited New Caledonia this week, expressed his openness to a referendum on the controversial electoral reform. He was ready "at any time" to go "as far as a referendum", he told the daily newspaper "Le Parisien". He continued to hope that the deputies of the overseas territory would agree on a "global agreement" to supplement the regulation passed by the parliament in Paris. Macron had set a deadline of the end of June for the supporters and opponents of independence for New Caledonia to reach an agreement. The president initially postponed the final adoption of the reform.