Meeting of the marksmen
“Our hearts burn for our common Alpine homeland!”
The regional meeting of marksmen took place in the Kurpark Garmisch this year. Of course, the Tyroleans were not to be missed among the 10,000 participants. Four Maximilian crosses were awarded.
"The sky Bavarian, white-blue. Eyes full of pride. And hearts on fire - for our common Alpine homeland!" With these words, the Tyrolean regional commander Thomas Saurer began his introduction to the awarding of the four Maximilian Crosses, which took place at the 27th Alpine Region Meeting of Marksmen on Sunday in the Kurpark Garmisch.
10,000 participants took part
Almost 10,000 marksmen and women from Bavaria as well as northern, eastern, southern and western Tyrol took part. Around 4,000 marksmen and women from the Tyrolean Rifle Association took part - making the four quarters of Tyrolean marksmen the largest block of participants. The proud honorary formations were the Lähn music band and the Georg Bucher rifle company from Axams.
"The Alpine region of the marksmen is the common foundation of our faith in God and country. And the pillars on this foundation are supported by the commitment to our culture and way of life, to the preservation of the shooting tradition," emphasized Commander Saurer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
