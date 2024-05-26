The fact that Misolic managed to qualify in Paris may also be due to the coaching effect. Misolic had been coached by Ante Andric for years. However, a few weeks ago, the two decided to part ways amicably. However, the son of Croatian parents remained loyal to his base in Zagreb. His new coach Velimir Zovko is also captain of the local Davis Cup team. Together with fitness coach Danijel Brajkovic and Filip's girlfriend Tina, he also accompanied Misolic to Paris. The trio proved to be a lucky charm.