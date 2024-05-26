Leverkusen: “We have pulverized this image”

Xhaka went one step further. "Let's attack in the Champions League next year," he said with a mischievous smile, deliberately leaving open how far this attack should go. Xhaka's message to the national competition, on the other hand, was clear. "We will do everything we can to defend our titles," he said: "We want to carry on in the same way next year. We will lose games from time to time, we won't go 51 games in a row without losing again next year. But we want to attack." What will it take to establish ourselves permanently at the top? "Hunger and mentality - the club knows everything else."