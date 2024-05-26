Engines, models, money: Luxury madness in Monaco

Champagne and caviar

The organisers overlook all of this - it is Monaco after all. Where the surroundings are almost more important than the race. Which is also reflected in the prices. The cheapest ticket for Sunday's race, a standing area with restricted view in the "Rocheur" sector, costs 155 euros. A "Gold" seat in Grandstand B costs 1210 euros. Even VIPs have two categories: Gold costs 3300, Platinum comes in at 4550 euros. At least with this package, you have an unrestricted view of the track from the terrace of the Heracles building block and can enjoy champagne and caviar until 6 pm.