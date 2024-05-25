Financial statements
Dornbirn increases debt by 7 million
The financially strong trade fair towns are also complaining about the tense situation. A surplus was generated in 2023 and substantial investments were made. But the situation is not rosy. The city of Dornbirn's debt level has risen to 187 million euros.
At their most recent meeting, Dornbirn's city representatives approved the accounts for 2023. The good news first: the trade fair city spent less money than planned. A surplus of around 1.2 million euros was generated. Less pleasing: the city's debt level increased by around 7 million to a total of 187.1 million euros last year.
To the credit of those responsible, however, it should be said that the figure was budgeted and roughly corresponded to the land purchases made. In addition, the trade fair city has around 37 million euros in reserves and - in contrast to other municipalities - quite considerable assets.
However, Mayor Andrea Kaufmann (ÖVP) is not satisfied with the financial situation. "The unfortunately still sluggish economic situation has had a significant impact on the revenue situation," she complains. In terms of revenue shares, i.e. the payments from the federal and state governments, the city was missing around 5.1 million euros that were originally budgeted.
However, the fact that the city was still able to invest almost 46.3 million euros last year is a good sign. Despite the new financial equalization, which Kaufmann had recently helped to negotiate, the challenges would remain great.
