“Wanted to see if Cobra would actually intervene”

Mission invented
A bizarre operation took place in Arnoldstein in Carinthia on Friday. The Cobra task force was called out due to alleged noise nuisance and subsequent gunfire. But then came the surprising turn of events: it was all just made up!
At around 9.15 pm on Friday, a 25-year-old man from the district of Villach-Land made an emergency call to report a noise disturbance in a residential building in Arnoldstein. "After initial intervention by the intervening officers, the noise was stopped by a 29-year-old from Arnoldstein who was known to the police," said the police.
Only 15 minutes later, another complaint was made. This time, a 25-year-old from Arnoldstein stated that the noise had not been stopped and that he could see two shots being fired from the window of the apartment in question. "This was followed within a short time by several reports by the 25-year-old that shots had been fired repeatedly. He reported that a total of eight shots were heard," an officer said.
Comprehensive support requested
As the alleged perpetrator was a person known to the police, several police patrols, a police service dog, the EKO/Cobra and the Carinthia Rapid Intervention Group (SIG) were requested for support.
The three wanted to see what would happen and whether the EKO/Cobra would actually intervene. They found this amusing.
Landespolizeidirektion
When they arrived at the scene, the 29-year-old had locked the door and was clearly talking to other people in the apartment. Only after repeated requests to open the door did the man comply and the EKO/Cobra officers stormed the apartment.
All charges fabricated
Surprisingly, the 25-year-old complainant and a 17-year-old girl from the Villach district were also in the apartment. "The man confessed and stated that he and the 29-year-old Arnoldsteiner, who was known to the police, had faked all the charges because they wanted to see what would happen and whether the EKO/Cobra would actually intervene. They found this amusing", according to the provincial police directorate.
No weapons were found during the personal and apartment search. The 29-year-old was unruly and behaved aggressively throughout, which is why he was provisionally arrested and taken to the Villach police detention center. All three people were reported to the police.
