Accident in Tyrol caused hours of road closure

A traffic accident near the Lermooser Tunnel on the busy Fernpass road (B 179) in the Tyrolean Außerfern region caused one injury on Friday morning and resulted in the tunnel being closed for several hours. After a 38-year-old Serbian man had passed through the tunnel in his car, he hit a kerb and touched the side of an oncoming truck. The injured driver was then flown to Innsbruck Hospital by rescue helicopter.