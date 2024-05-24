Salzburg lawsuit dismissed! Amstetten relieved

That's why nobody gets promoted

The dismissal of the appeal by Salzburg, who have a four-point lead over their closest rivals VfB Hohenems in the Regionalliga West with four rounds to go, was due to infrastructural reasons. "The arbitration court came to the conclusion that the fulfillment of the infrastructural criteria for the coming season could not be sufficiently proven to the protest committee at the time of the expiry of the protest deadline. The submission of new documents after this deadline was not permitted within the framework of the prohibition of innovation and therefore these were not to be taken into account," the league stated.