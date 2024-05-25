Tyrol to become one of the top 20 industrial regions

Companies are shifting investments abroad, international orders are failing to materialize due to weak global demand and expensive wages and energy prices that are still high compared to other countries are currently putting domestic companies under massive pressure. Added to this is the dwindling motivation of some employees. As the newly elected President of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) in Tyrol, 60-year-old Max Kloger wants to prevent emigration and make our province one of the top 20 industrial regions in Europe by 2030. "We are currently in 30th place compared to similarly structured regions," explains the Styrian native, who has been head of Tiroler Rohre in Hall for many years.