Corbyn to run against former party in election
The controversial former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wants to stand on the ballot paper again in the UK elections - but not with the party apparatus behind him, but as an independent candidate. Apparently he was informed shortly beforehand that he was no longer a member of Labour.
He will stand for his constituency in the London borough of Islington North, the 74-year-old announced on Friday. Corbyn had already been expelled from the Labor parliamentary group in the House of Commons several years ago due to his anti-Semitism.
He is accused of not taking decisive enough action against anti-Semitic tendencies in the party during his time as party leader from 2015 to 2020. Several Jewish MPs resigned from the party in protest at the time.
Labour clearly ahead in the polls
In the last general election in 2019, Labour suffered a defeat under Corbyn's leadership. The UK will now elect a new parliament on July 4. The Labour Party is now led by Keir Starmer, and his party has been ahead of the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls for some time.
The Sky News channel asked Starmer about his reaction to Corbyn's announcement. That was a matter for Corbyn, Starmer said.
Party has clearly distanced itself from ex-leader
As leader of the Labour Party, he said from the outset that he would take action against anti-Semitism in the party. "That was my first promise and I have kept it." That is why he has decided that Corbyn will not stand as the Labour candidate in this election.
Corbyn has been MP for Islington North for around 40 years. "As your MP, I will continue to be an independent voice for equality, democracy and peace," he said on social media. It is not yet known who Labour is fielding for the constituency.
