With current fronts
Putin apparently ready for ceasefire for the first time
A bang in the Ukraine conflict: according to an insider, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is said to be ready for the first time for a ceasefire in Ukraine and to "freeze" the war against the neighboring country under the current circumstances. Apparently, he is said to be content with the current frontline as the new border.
The Reuters news agency cites four Russian sources who also stated that Putin is prepared to continue fighting if Kiev and the West do not react.
Frustration with the West
Three of the sources, who are said to be familiar with the talks in Putin's circle, said that Putin had expressed his frustration to a small group of advisers that the West was trying to obstruct any negotiations. The fact that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is currently ruling out such talks is also said not to please him.
"Putin can fight for as long as he wants"
"Putin can fight as long as he needs to, but he is also ready for a ceasefire - to freeze the war," another of the four told Reuters, a high-ranking Russian source who has worked with Putin and has knowledge of high-level talks in the Kremlin but wishes to remain anonymous.
Russia does not want "eternal war"
Reuters spoke to a total of five people who work or have worked with Putin at a high level in the political and business environment. The fifth person did not provide any information on a possible freeze in the conflict. The spokesman for the Russian presidential office, Dmitry Peskov, told Reuters on request that Putin had repeatedly emphasized his willingness to engage in dialogue. Russia does not want an "eternal war".
A statement from the Ukrainian side was not initially available. According to both warring parties, Russian troops have recently made territorial gains.
Is the attempt serious?
It is now questionable how serious the alleged desire for a ceasefire is. Just last week, the appointment of economist Andrey Belousov as Russian Defense Minister laid the foundation for what experts see as an attempt to prepare the Russian economy for a permanent state of war in order to win a protracted conflict.
Putin wants to sell war as a victory
However, the sources said Putin, who was re-elected to a new six-year term in March, would prefer to use Russia's current momentum to put the war behind him. They did not comment directly on the new defense minister.
Based on their knowledge of conversations in the upper echelons of the Kremlin, two of the sources said Putin believes that past successes in the war were enough to sell a victory to the Russian people.
Big question mark over peace conference
Meanwhile, Ukraine has been campaigning for weeks for the international community to take part in the Swiss-Ukraine peace conference in mid-June. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has also already announced his intention to attend.
The meeting will take place at the level of heads of state and government. However, Russia originally announced that it would not be attending the two-day meeting at the gates of Lucerne. Switzerland has also not sent an official invitation to Russia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
