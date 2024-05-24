Scandal on the island of Sylt
Local guests dance and shout racist slogans
There is great outrage in Germany following the emergence of a party video from the North Sea island of Sylt. The video shows young people dancing to the melody of the party hit "L'amour Toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino and singing "Foreigners out" and "Germany to the Germans".
The short recording - krone.at does not show it for media law reasons - spreads rapidly on social media, even though the original post has already been deleted. The bar in front of which the young people were dancing distanced itself from the guests on Friday night and announced consequences.
"If we had known about the incident, we would of course have expelled the guests in question. There is no place for racism!!!", the restaurant operators wrote on Instagram. Every guest, regardless of ethnicity, is welcome. The people in question would be banned from the premises, they said.
"Will report disgusting behavior"
In another post, the operators wrote that they had now received the names of "these Nazis". "We will report this disgusting behavior and use all criminal law options!!!"
Berlin SPD politician Sawsan Chebli wrote on Platform X on Friday night: "Germany to the Germans. Foreigners out. Foreigners out.' Location: Sylt. And they feel so safe." TV presenter Jan Böhmermann asked: "Who and where are these people?" And presenter Dunja Hayali tweeted: "With Hitler beards and bubbly, but without "foreigners". #Sylt. 2024". According to bild.de, the video was taken at Whitsun in the Pony restaurant in Kampen (see map above).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
