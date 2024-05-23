EU Nature Act
Lawyer: path clear as soon as a federal state is in favor
Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) could still vote in favor of the EU renaturation law. As soon as a federal state releases itself from the joint veto, the way is clear for the politician, said legal expert Daniel Ennöckl from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (Boku). The approval of the other ministries is no longer necessary.
"I call on Vienna and Carinthia to show their colors and make it clear: Do they stand behind the Länder position or behind nature. If the federal states leave their uniform position behind, everyone can rely on one thing: I will do everything I can to ensure that Austria agrees to the EU law on the protection of nature," said Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens).
The SPÖ welcomed this in a press release. "The Social Democratic governors of Vienna and Carinthia, in particular Mayor Ludwig with his new proposal for a state opinion, have cleared the way for the Europe-wide protection of natural areas and biodiversity," said Environment Spokesperson Julia Herr.
However, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) are not very happy about this. Nehammer spoke of a "dramatic example of the over-regulation mania in Brussels", while Totschnig warned of massive cuts in agriculture. Prices would rise and the economy would be weakened.
Also approval from agriculture
"If we no longer have any nature, then we can no longer produce anything," said Wolfgang Suske, initiator of the Renaturierungsgesetz.at petition. Numerous farmers would speak out in favor of the law "because they work in nature every day and see the biodiversity crisis before their eyes."
For example, the law provides for more forests to be reforested, moors to be rewetted and rivers to be restored to their natural state in order to counteract the climate crisis.
