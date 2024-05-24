Salzburgers want to let off steam in the EU elections

Nobody likes to buy a pig in a poke. This is one reason why many Salzburgers do not go to the EU elections. Because the parties have not reached them. They have not been able to communicate who stands for what on a large scale. The Salzburg EU contact point "Europe Direct" advises people to inform themselves on the election information website of market researcher OGM. This institution was also unable to provide the people of Salzburg with sufficient information about the elections on June 9.