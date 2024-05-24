Vorteilswelt
Poll on Schranne

Salzburgers want to let off steam in the EU elections

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 07:00

Two weeks before the election of MEPs, the "Krone" asked around on the Schranne: Salzburgers criticize EU agricultural policy and migration. But there is also praise.

comment0 Kommentare

"I vote white. Customers want flawless vegetables, but we shouldn't use pesticides. The EU regulations are far removed from practice," says vegetable farmer Judith. At the Schranne in Salzburg, the young woman is one of many EU critics.

Too little is said about migration, say FPÖ voters. Many visitors have already voted.
Too little is said about migration, say FPÖ voters. Many visitors have already voted.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

During a visit to "Krone" on Thursday, two weeks before the EU elections, numerous customers vent their anger. An FPÖ voter has just come out of Mirabell Palace. "I am angry. Migration policy is hardly mentioned. Two more asylum centers are to be built in Salzburg," she says, explaining her vote.

Zitat Icon

We small businesspeople are so heavily reprimanded by the EU. But no one has been looking at how we are actually doing for years.

„Kräuterhexer“ René Stark

Herbalist René Stark echoes this sentiment. "We small businesspeople are so heavily reprimanded by the EU. But nobody has been looking at how we are actually doing for years," says the Schrannen stallholder angrily.

Zitat Icon

The EU secures hundreds of thousands of jobs in Austria.

Schrannenbesucher Alexander Fuchs

A few meters away from the herb stall, Brigitte Winkler is selling bread. The stall owner says calmly: "Of course I'm going to vote in the EU elections. I've already decided on a party, but I don't want to say which one." The EU secures hundreds of thousands of jobs in Austria, says Schrannen visitor and Neos voter Alexander Fuchs.

"The EU is something big and therefore important"
The Union is something big and therefore important, says Schrannen visitor Kornelia Österlin. "The ÖVP representative is the one I'm most likely to vote for," says the retired businesswoman. But the "theater" surrounding the Green candidate Lena Schilling makes her sick. Österlin: "Who is behind this?"

At the "Europe Direct" stand, some Salzburgers vented their frustration.
At the "Europe Direct" stand, some Salzburgers vented their frustration.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Gritlind Kettl was amazed at how little the people of Salzburg knew about the positions of the EU election campaigners. She heads "Europe Direct", the state's service center for EU issues. A number of locals at the information stand had made aggressive comments about agricultural subsidies and money for Ukraine.

The contact point is currently approaching schools more intensively. In this way, the state hopes to turn at least the young people of Salzburg into interested voters.

Meinung
EU ist in allen Köpfen und doch weit weg

Nobody likes to buy a pig in a poke. This is one reason why many Salzburgers do not go to the EU elections. Because the parties have not reached them. They have not been able to communicate who stands for what on a large scale. The Salzburg EU contact point "Europe Direct" advises people to inform themselves on the election information website of market researcher OGM. This institution was also unable to provide the people of Salzburg with sufficient information about the elections on June 9.

Brussels is still "too far away". No wonder many people react aggressively when it comes to the politics of the European Union. More information is urgently needed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
