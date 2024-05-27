Vorteilswelt
Stars show how it's done

Stylish boxer shorts as trend pieces in summer

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 08:00

This spring and summer we are experiencing an interesting twist in fashion: boxer shorts from the men's department are conquering the fashion scene. And not for men this time! These celebrity ladies are leading the way and styling the trendy boxer shorts.

The shorts are a real eye-catcher and bring a breath of fresh air into the closet. They are ideal for warm days, airy and comfortable and embody a relaxed, casual look. These stars show how it's done and present cool looks with the new it-piece.

Stars style trendy underpants
This winter, boxer shorts began to creep into the fashion zeitgeist, sometimes peeking out far above women's pants.

Blake Lively during the filming of "It Ends With Us".
Blake Lively during the filming of "It Ends With Us".
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.photopress.at)

Even actress Blake Lively jumped on the bandwagon when she was spotted wearing a pair of blue patchwork boxer shorts over her jeans during the filming of "It Ends With Us".

The big fashion houses also jumped on the bandwagon and presented the new trend at their runway shows. On the Mui Mui catwalk, for example, boxer shorts repeatedly peeked out from underneath the skimpy hot pants.

Miu Miu styles casual boxer shorts in the new collection.
Miu Miu styles casual boxer shorts in the new collection.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Claire Guillon / Camera Press / picturedesk.com)
The dainty kitten heels give the boxer shorts look a feminine touch.
The dainty kitten heels give the boxer shorts look a feminine touch.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Claire Guillon / Camera Press / picturedesk.com)
Trendy boxer shorts can also peek out from under a frilled skirt.
Trendy boxer shorts can also peek out from under a frilled skirt.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Claire Guillon / Camera Press / picturedesk.com)

Vanessa Hudgens loves the airy shorts and styles them with an elegant blazer and black high heels.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Sipa Press / Action Press/Sipa / picturedesk.com)

How to style boxer shorts
For some, like Swedish influencer Mathilda Djerf, boxer shorts are the warm answer to the traditional suit. She paired a bright white pair with a beautiful off-the-shoulder summer top. She also wore a blue shirt and sweater with the airy shorts.

Popular combinations for the trendy boxer shorts include frill details, silk undershirts and high heels or boots to give the shorts a feminine touch.

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

