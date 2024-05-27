Stars show how it's done
Stylish boxer shorts as trend pieces in summer
This spring and summer we are experiencing an interesting twist in fashion: boxer shorts from the men's department are conquering the fashion scene. And not for men this time! These celebrity ladies are leading the way and styling the trendy boxer shorts.
The shorts are a real eye-catcher and bring a breath of fresh air into the closet. They are ideal for warm days, airy and comfortable and embody a relaxed, casual look. These stars show how it's done and present cool looks with the new it-piece.
Stars style trendy underpants
This winter, boxer shorts began to creep into the fashion zeitgeist, sometimes peeking out far above women's pants.
Even actress Blake Lively jumped on the bandwagon when she was spotted wearing a pair of blue patchwork boxer shorts over her jeans during the filming of "It Ends With Us".
The big fashion houses also jumped on the bandwagon and presented the new trend at their runway shows. On the Mui Mui catwalk, for example, boxer shorts repeatedly peeked out from underneath the skimpy hot pants.
Vanessa Hudgens loves the airy shorts and styles them with an elegant blazer and black high heels.
How to style boxer shorts
For some, like Swedish influencer Mathilda Djerf, boxer shorts are the warm answer to the traditional suit. She paired a bright white pair with a beautiful off-the-shoulder summer top. She also wore a blue shirt and sweater with the airy shorts.
Popular combinations for the trendy boxer shorts include frill details, silk undershirts and high heels or boots to give the shorts a feminine touch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
