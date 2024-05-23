Construction site inspection
Leisure oasis instead of closed highway exit
The old ghost exit at Simmering has remained unused until now. At the end of June, a six-hectare park will open there, greening both Favoiten and Simmering and upgrading the residential area. The "Krone" took a tour of the almost completed tangent park.
Until now, the closed Simmering exit was a barren, unused piece of land on the border between Favoriten and Simmering. At present, however, a six-hectare landscaped park is being created there with public green and leisure spaces, sports facilities and water areas. Construction work is already well advanced and the grand opening ceremony will take place on the last day of school.
The "Krone" took a tour of the construction site together with City Councillor for Planning Ulli Sima (SPÖ). "I am so happy about this project, instead of a concrete, unused highway exit, there will be a blossoming landscape park in the future," enthuses Sima. The highlight will be a specially created pond covering around 2200 square meters.
There will also be an adventure playground with a ropeway and climbing frame for the little ones, but youngsters will also get their money's worth. A ball sports cage, boccia court and a calisthenics area are planned.
So far, however, teenagers have only caused trouble. "We have to wrap up the equipment to protect it from acts of vandalism," says the site manager. Graffiti in particular has often had to be removed.
