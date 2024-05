“Ferrari bigger challenge than McLaren”

The Red Bull motorsport advisor is therefore betting on red when it comes to the challenger question. There has always been something to cheer about for the Austro racing team in the Principality in recent years. Max Verstappen took his only Monaco pole so far last year and, despite a brief but heavy downpour, also clinched his second Grand Prix victory since 2021. Fernando Alonso squandered a small chance of victory with an overly risky tire change. The Spaniard finished third in the Aston Martin ahead of Alpine driver Esteban Ocon. Because Sergio Perez won in 2022, Red Bull is unbeaten in Monaco for three races, as it was between 2010 and 2012.