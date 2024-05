Teenagers kept Vienna police on their toes at night

The police were alerted at 2.30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two youths - a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old - allegedly tried to rob a passer-by (31) of his wallet. However, after their attempt failed, they threatened the man and demanded cash. "When they did not receive any cash, the 18-year-old allegedly punched the victim several times in the face, kicked him and then fled," police spokesman Markus Dittrich said on Thursday.