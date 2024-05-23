“I am black through and through”

Reinhold Lopatka found clear words in an interview with Rainer Nowak and "Krone" political expert Petja Mladenova. "The clear goal is for the European People's Party to come out on top in the EU elections. The second goal is for the ÖVP to make a proper contribution." Under Sebastian Kurz, the party achieved 34.5 percent in the last elections; that won't work out this time, said journalist Mladenova, and Lopatka knew that too. However, the elections were held shortly after Ibiza and Sebastian Kurz was the driving force. The main motive for the election, according to Lopatka.