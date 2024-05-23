Secret revealed
These “Bridgerton” stars are a couple!
What would Lady Whistledown say? Because in the 3rd season of "Bridgerton", things were not only sizzling in front of the camera, but also behind it. Two stars of the cult series are said to be secretly in a relationship.
With so much love in front of the camera on "Bridgerton", it's almost understandable that feelings are also simmering behind the camera. It's no wonder that two stars of the Netflix cult series, which has just started its third season, have found each other.
Met on the set
As the Daily Mail reported, Bessie Carter, who plays Prudence Featherington, Penelope Featherington's sister, and Sam Phillips, who can be seen as Penelope's suitor Lord Delbing in the current season, are secretly in a relationship - and have been for some time.
According to the British newspaper, sparks flew during filming and Carter moved in with her series colleague three months after filming finished last year.
The two "Bridgerton" stars have been able to keep their relationship a secret in recent months. Even though they have been spotted together several times.
Among other things, the two attended the "Wonka" premiere at the end of last year together with Carter's famous parents, "Harry Potter" actress Imelda Staunton and "Downton Abbey" star Jim Carter.
Part two is coming in June
In the third season of "Bridgerton", the focus shifts to Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan. She finally wants to find a man and gets help from Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), of all people, with whom she is secretly in love.
The first four episodes of season 3 are already available on Netflix, with part 2 starting on June 13.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.