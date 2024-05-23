Take part & win
Experience the Red Bull Ring Classics up close!
The Red Bull Ring Classics is a must for all motorsport fans. From June 7 to 9, 2024, the Red Bull Ring at Spielberg will be the venue for an impressive motorsport firework display. Visitors can experience a variety of historic vehicles and rare sports prototypes up close in seven different racing series. The "Krone" is not only giving away grandstand seats, but also unique VIP experiences to mark the upcoming Father's Day.
The Red Bull Ring Classics offers a unique opportunity to experience motorsport history live. Over three days, from June 7 to 9, 2024, the Red Bull Ring at Spielberg will become a hotspot for fans of classic and historic racing cars. The event will feature seven different racing series showcasing a wide range of vehicles and motorsport disciplines.
Historic racing series and legendary vehicles
The seven racing series, including the Golden Era Touring Cars, Boss GP, Youngtimer Touring Car Challenge, 500 Owners Association, NK 82-90, CanAm & Sportscars and the Alfa Revival Cup, will feature hundreds of legendary racing cars. These historic vehicles bring back the fascination of past motorsport eras and offer fans an incomparable spectacle.
Free access to the highlights
Visitors not only have access to all open grandstands, but can also explore the paddock and the Pit Lane Walk. These areas offer the opportunity to see the historic cars up close, chat with the drivers and teams and immerse yourself in the world of motorsport. Old stars and former racing drivers will also be on hand to provide additional highlights.
Be there live as a VIP
In keeping with the upcoming Father's Day, the "Krone" is giving away two exclusive packages for the weekend that promise an unforgettable experience. Each of these exclusive VIP Father's Day packages includes
- An overnight stay in a TAUROA hotel in the Mur Valley from Saturday to Sunday
- VIP shuttle from the hotel to the event
- VIP tickets for two people
- Grid walk for two people
- Waving the chequered flag (for one person only)
- Exclusive pit and race control tour for two people
- Exclusive Service Road Tour for two people
- Safety car co-driver (for one person only)
In addition, 90 grandstand seats for Saturday and 90 grandstand seats for Sunday will be raffled off to give even more fans the opportunity to experience this motorsport highlight live. simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you will be one of the lucky winners. The closing date for entries is June 3, 09:00.
