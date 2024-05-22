Ex-Bayern sports director: “It started with Hernandez”

The 51-year-old is certain that this transfer has permanently damaged the structure of the team. He himself was first team manager and then sports director at the Munich club from 2008 to 2012. Back then, Nerlinger had experienced how to build a successful team. "When I think back to the team we built when BVB hurt us, there were clear pillars," said the 51-year-old. These included Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Bastian Schweinsteiger and captain Philipp Lahm.