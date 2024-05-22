“Greens have been highly active right from the start”

Those who demand transparency must deliver transparency

The Greens in particular are currently demonstrating how not to communicate. "The Greens in particular stand for and demand transparent politics, and you have to set an example accordingly." Eisserer would have liked a calm counter-offensive at the beginning of the Lena Schilling case. "You have to disclose what has happened here and what can be done about it." If there are further headwinds, the intensity of the campaign will increase: "You have to argue with clear arguments." It is only in the final phase that the campaign is highly intensive. "Unfortunately, that was already the case in the first phase." Eisserer refers to Werner Kogler, who worked intensively with verbal attacks right at the beginning and later even apologized for it.