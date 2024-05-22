Scandal surrounding ex-Salzburger
Hütter emphasizes: “Will have an internal discussion”
Former Salzburg player Mohamed Camara has caused a scandal at his current club Monaco. The 24-year-old had a message against discrimination taped to his jersey. Coach Adi Hütter announced a conversation.
It should have been a unified sign against homophobia on the last matchday of Ligue 1. But Monaco kicker Camara had other plans. The former Salzburg player taped over the logo on his chest, on which the word "homophobia" was crossed out in red and "football" was written underneath.
A statement by the 24-year-old that immediately caused quite a stir. But that wasn't enough. When the two teams lined up for a joint photo before kick-off of Monaco's match against Nantes, the Malian international was not on hand. He refused to be part of the action.
Reactions followed immediately
The final detail that caught the eye was that Camara had also blackened the rainbow-colored Ligue 1 logo on his sleeve. The reactions were not long in coming. Both on social media and from the official side. "Such behavior must be punished with the harshest sanctions against the player and the club," demanded France's Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.
The club has since tried to calm the waters somewhat. "His action was a personal decision. I will have an internal discussion with him", announced coach Adi Hütter according to "Sport Bild". Camara finally scored his first goal in the match since his move from Salzburg in the summer of 2022, but he no longer attracted any attention.
