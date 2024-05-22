"Terror pays off"
Israel outraged by the recognition of Palestine
After the three countries want to recognize Palestine as their own state, Israel's head of government Benjamin Netanyahu recalls the ambassadors from Norway, Ireland and Spain. Criticism also comes from Austria.
Israel reacts with great indignation to the decision by the governments of Norway, Spain and Ireland to recognize Palestine as its own state in the near future. Israel sees this as an injustice to the memory of the more than 1200 victims of the Hamas terror massacre on October 7. On behalf of Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the ambassadors from Norway, Spain and Ireland back to Jerusalem for consultations.
Israel announces further consequences
"Israel," said Katz, "will not remain silent in the face of those who undermine its sovereignty and endanger its security. The decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: terrorism pays off." He announced: "This will have further serious consequences."
The Norwegian head of government Jonas Gahr Störe justified his decision as follows: "The Palestinians have a fundamental, independent right to their own state. Both Israel and the Palestinians have the right to live in peace in separate states. There can be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution." The prime ministers of Spain and Ireland also want their move to be understood as a plea for the two-state solution.
In fact, 146 of the 193 member states of the UN recognize Palestine as a separate state. The veto powers USA, Great Britain and France, as well as Germany and Austria, do not.
Schallenberg: "Symbolic recognition does not help"
With good reason, as Foreign Minister Schallenberg explains, who regrets the move by Norway, Ireland and Spain: "Negotiations are needed for the two-state solution. The recognition of Palestine must take place within the framework of a political process. Symbolic recognition will not help the Palestinians."
