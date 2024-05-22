Trial for millions
When the washing machines go on a European tour
A Hungarian founded his company headquarters in Burgenland and is said to have smuggled 2.2 million euros past the tax authorities. He was acquitted of criminal charges at the trial in Eisenstadt. However, the case is not over.
Great respect for the two lay judges who had to listen for the third time at the Eisenstadt Regional Court to the tricks a Hungarian allegedly used to smuggle 2.2 million euros past the Republic of Austria. A complex case that is also pending in Budapest - three hearings per month will take place there until September, with a verdict expected in early January 2025 at the earliest.
129 front companies
In any case, the 48-year-old, who arrived with three lawyers, also pleaded "not guilty" yesterday before the presiding judge Birgit Falb. What did he allegedly do? Mr. Doktor founded the headquarters of his company structure in Frauenkirchen. He was rarely or never in the office himself, where there was only a lonely desk, nothing else, because: "Home office works well."
From 2014 to 2016, he sent trucks in a circle from Hungary. On board: electronic goods that he wanted to sell within the EU, including in Vienna. However, more than 50 percent ended up back at his home via 129 bogus companies that carried out the transportation. According to the motto: "We are actually selling now, and the VAT proceeds will end up with us. "I don't know anything about it," said the man with a criminal record for money laundering.
The case was brought to light by the Anti-Fraud Office, which had made inquiries via the international VAT information system. "It is completely clear that these were bogus companies," said an office director at the trial.
Because Eisenstadt's mills grind faster than Hungary's, the court of lay assessors reached a verdict from a criminal law perspective: acquittal! Of course, the tax authorities can keep their eye on the ball.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
