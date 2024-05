How to gain 1000 new followers in just one day

The Berlin native likes "Bussi, baba" best

Her conclusion: "It was an advertisement for golf. I would have liked to have won, but I'd rather lose to Alex than anyone else." The two have known each other forever. Visually, they could be sisters. Spitz, who is in a relationship with tennis player Gerald Melzer, nods: "It's true, we have a similar build, are blonde and laugh a lot. We often travel together, share a room." Försterling learns many beautiful words. The Berlin native likes "Bussi, baba" best.