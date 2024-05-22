Seductive!
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley heats things up with a nude photo
Hot, hotter, Rosie! Like many other stars, model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is enjoying the Cannes Film Festival to the full. And her fans can also rejoice, because the 37-year-old is heating things up on Instagram with sexy snapshots in which she poses stark naked!
Wow! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made everyone gasp with hot snapshots on Instagram. The model posed completely naked for her latest Instagram post.
Hot nude pic in Cannes
In one picture that the 37-year-old posted in her story, the blonde was stretching out on her bed in her hotel room and gazing lasciviously into the camera. Another picture, which she included in her Instagram photo series, focused entirely on the other side of the beauty. "Tomorrow in Cannes", she captioned the photo series.
The hot snapshot can be seen in the third photo of the slideshow:
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a chunky gold statement necklace, beautiful gold Tiffany earrings and a large ring. The pretty blonde's hair fell in waves over her shoulders. Particularly striking: a cute little star tattoo on her right ankle.
Fans are thrilled
The model beauty is showered with compliments in the comments. "Rosie Cheeks", commented fellow model Heidi Klum (50) and added a peach emoji. Numerous flames and heart comments can also be found under the post. "Simply fantastic" and "Wow, so hot" can also be read from many fans.
Huntington-Whiteley wows at film premiere
The model also wowed at the Cannes Film Festival with more demure, but no less beautiful looks.
At the premieres of "The Shrouds" and "The Substance", Rosie Huntington-Whiteley appeared in two black outfits. The dream gown had a deep back neckline and transparent sleeves. The sleeveless trouser suit had breathtaking glitter elements.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
