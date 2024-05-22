US company takes over Italian champions Inter

In trouble due to the pandemic

Inter got into financial difficulties in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Record financial losses were forecast for the 2020/21 season, so Oaktree provided the holding companies with rescue capital. This was intended to stabilize the situation of Marko Arnautovic's club and enable it to continue its business operations. In the event of a default, Oaktree reportedly has the right to take control of the club. Repayment of the debt had been agreed until Tuesday.