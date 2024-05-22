Serie A
US company takes over Italian champions Inter
The US investment company Oaktree is the new owner of Italian champions Inter Milan. Oaktree Capital Management took over ownership with effect from Wednesday after the previous owner was unable to meet the deadline for the repayment of debts of almost 400 million euros, as reported by several media outlets.
Oaktree had granted the Chinese group Suning a loan with interest three years ago.
In trouble due to the pandemic
Inter got into financial difficulties in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Record financial losses were forecast for the 2020/21 season, so Oaktree provided the holding companies with rescue capital. This was intended to stabilize the situation of Marko Arnautovic's club and enable it to continue its business operations. In the event of a default, Oaktree reportedly has the right to take control of the club. Repayment of the debt had been agreed until Tuesday.
It was unclear whether Oaktree would seek a sale. However, managing director Alejandro Cano emphasized that the ownership was focused on the long-term future. "As new owners, we are aware of our responsibility to the community, the history and the heritage of Inter Milan," he said in a statement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.