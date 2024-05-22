Model makes allegations
New abuse lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs
The allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs just won't go away: on Tuesday, ex-model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against the musician. Combs is said to have drugged her in a New York recording studio at the age of 22 and then abused her.
In her lawsuit, McKinney accuses the musician of sexually abusing her in a recording studio in the Big Apple in 2003. According to her own statement, she had previously met him at Men's Fashion Week in a Manhattan restaurant. An invitation to the musician's recording studio followed.
Drugged and abused?
According to the US media, the lawsuit goes on to say that the two had drinks and marijuana in the presence of two other men.
McKinney claims that the marijuana was laced with a narcotic or drug, which she did not realize until later. Combs eventually took her to the bathroom, where he forced her to have oral sex.
The US rapper then took her back to the studio, where she eventually lost consciousness. It was only in a cab that she regained consciousness and realized that Combs had "sexually assaulted" her, explained the ex-model, who was 22 years old at the time of the alleged assault.
It is just one of many allegations Combs is currently facing. However, the 54-year-old's lawyer has not yet commented on the latest allegations.
Video shows attack on ex-girlfriend
Just a few days ago, CNN published a video from a surveillance camera showing Combs attacking his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, in a hotel corridor, punching her, throwing her to the ground and kicking her. The video footage dates back to 2016.
Over the weekend, Combs apologized for the assault. "My behavior in the video is inexcusable," he said in a recording on Instagram on Sunday. He took "full responsibility" for his behavior, saying he was as disgusted by it then as he is now.
The singer Ventura, who goes by the stage name Cassie, had accused Combs in a civil lawsuit of sexual abuse, rape, intimidation and physical violence during their relationship, among other things. Cassie and Combs reached a settlement last November.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
