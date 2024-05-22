3 European states recognize Palestine as a state

Sanchez: No decision "against the people of Israel"

Sanchez described his decision to recognize a Palestinian state as an action in favour of "peace, coherence and justice". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had "continued the destruction of the Gaza Strip" despite all calls and continued to punish the Palestinians "with hunger and terror". Sanchez emphasized that there should be no double standards in dealing with Gaza and Ukraine. The recognition of Palestine as a state was not a decision "against the people of Israel, a people that we respect and value". "Nor is it in favor of Hamas, as Prime Minister Netanyahu's propagandists claim, because Hamas is not interested in a two-state solution either," said Sanchez.