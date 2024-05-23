Get your starting place for the Silvretta Ferwall March

The 51st Silvretta Ferwall March takes all participants, depending on their fitness level, on one of four impressive routes from Ischgl to Galtür. An experience of nature against a spectacular mountain backdrop included. In addition to the marathon route (42.195 kilometers and 1955 vertical meters), there is also a choice of the family route (13.5 kilometers and 150 vertical meters), the Silvretta route (19.2 kilometers and 618 vertical meters) and the Ferwall route (32.7 kilometers and 1,199 vertical meters).

The entry fee for adults is 27 euros, while children and young people up to the age of 17 have to pay a fee of 23 euros. Children under the age of five can take part free of charge. Included in the entry fee: Refreshments, regional snacks from the Genussregion at the refreshment stations along the route, a functional shirt and a hiking medal. You can find more information about the Silvretta Ferwall Marsch HERE.