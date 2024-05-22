Cleared up
Cab burglars wanted to buy drugs with the loot
Enough is enough! These were the angry words of a taxi driver, one of the many burglary victims - the "Krone" reported several times about the series and the arrest thanks to the help of taxi drivers. Because: 80 drivers joined the manhunt for the car burglars. In mid-April, the police caught the thieving couple, an Iraqi (28) and his Austrian girlfriend (18) as accomplices, in the act.
In the meantime, the two suspects, who are still in custody in the prison, have partly confessed. While they remained silent about the accusations in the first few days, they have since revealed a motive during interrogation: they bought narcotics with the money.
According to the police, they allegedly broke into 49 cabs and two private cars. Always in a similar way: The Iraqi smashed the side window, stole purses with money and documents, while his girlfriend stood lookout. ATM and credit cards were used at vending machines. Unfortunately for the taxi drivers, they threw the documents such as ID cards in the garbage or into the Salzach. According to the police, the total loss amounts to around 41,500 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.