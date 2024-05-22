Vorteilswelt
Cleared up

Cab burglars wanted to buy drugs with the loot

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 11:30
Iraqi man (28) and Austrian woman (18) reveal motive after 51 car break-ins. The damage exceeds 40,000 euros.
comment0 Kommentare

Enough is enough! These were the angry words of a taxi driver, one of the many burglary victims - the "Krone" reported several times about the series and the arrest thanks to the help of taxi drivers. Because: 80 drivers joined the manhunt for the car burglars. In mid-April, the police caught the thieving couple, an Iraqi (28) and his Austrian girlfriend (18) as accomplices, in the act.

In the meantime, the two suspects, who are still in custody in the prison, have partly confessed. While they remained silent about the accusations in the first few days, they have since revealed a motive during interrogation: they bought narcotics with the money.

According to the police, they allegedly broke into 49 cabs and two private cars. Always in a similar way: The Iraqi smashed the side window, stole purses with money and documents, while his girlfriend stood lookout. ATM and credit cards were used at vending machines. Unfortunately for the taxi drivers, they threw the documents such as ID cards in the garbage or into the Salzach. According to the police, the total loss amounts to around 41,500 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
