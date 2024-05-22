Cab burglars wanted to buy drugs with the loot

According to the police, they allegedly broke into 49 cabs and two private cars. Always in a similar way: The Iraqi smashed the side window, stole purses with money and documents, while his girlfriend stood lookout. ATM and credit cards were used at vending machines. Unfortunately for the taxi drivers, they threw the documents such as ID cards in the garbage or into the Salzach. According to the police, the total loss amounts to around 41,500 euros.