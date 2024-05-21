Netanyahu about chief prosecutor: “Big anti-Semite”

In a video message published in English late on Monday evening, Netanyahu said that Khan was "callously pouring oil on the fires of anti-Semitism that are raging around the world". Netanyahu even compared Khan to the Nazi executioners. "He now stands shoulder to shoulder with those infamous German judges who donned their robes and stood up for laws that denied the Jewish people the most basic rights and enabled the Nazis to commit the worst crime in history." The 74-year-old emphasized that, in contrast to the Holocaust, the Jewish people could and would fight back this time.