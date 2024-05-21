THOMAS KLEPEISZ IN ULM
The captain stays on board for another year
He's staying! Thomas Klepeisz is staying in Ulm for at least another season and has extended his expiring contract. The player from Burgenland is a key player and captain of the top German basketball team and also won the first championship in the club's history last year.
Since 2020, he has 216 games, 1839 points, 387 threes and 721 assists to his name. He also led Ulm to the surprising and sensational championship title in the German Basketball Bundesliga last year. The first ever in the club's history.
And the most important thing for all supporters of the club from the city on the Danube: the captain is not leaving the ship and is staying on board! Thomas Klepeisz has extended his contract with the now top team in the BBL for another season. The news was announced before the 100:64 victory in the second quarter-final game against Würzburg, which tied Ulm 1:1 in the best-of-five series. The crowd in the Ratiopharm Arena, which literally "exploded" with 6,000 people, therefore had two reasons to be happy.
"I hope he stays forever. I'd love to see the number 22 next to the 6 (the jersey of club legend Per Günther, ed.) in the arena," wrote one fan on Ulm's Instagram account, wishing that the Klepeisz jersey would also end up under the roof of the arena as the ultimate honor. However, the man from Güssing would have to end his career with his current club for that to happen.
Basis for further success
The red and gold basketball export is looking forward to continuing his collaboration. "I've always said how comfortable I feel here. The fans and the environment are just great."
Even the fact that successful coach Anton Gavel is moving to Bamberg after this season, which could result in movement in the squad, ultimately had no influence on the 32-year-old's decision. "I just like the philosophy and the title last year also meant a lot to me personally." A basis for further success - perhaps even this year.
