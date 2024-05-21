The captain stays on board for another year

"I hope he stays forever. I'd love to see the number 22 next to the 6 (the jersey of club legend Per Günther, ed.) in the arena," wrote one fan on Ulm's Instagram account, wishing that the Klepeisz jersey would also end up under the roof of the arena as the ultimate honor. However, the man from Güssing would have to end his career with his current club for that to happen.

Basis for further success

The red and gold basketball export is looking forward to continuing his collaboration. "I've always said how comfortable I feel here. The fans and the environment are just great."