Family pass in high demand, especially in summer

Many discounted offers in summer

The Family Pass, whose offers are particularly popular in summer, can provide some relief here. The pass, which any family in Vorarlberg can apply for (including grandparents), offers many discounts and free events - for example, kids can visit the outdoor pools in the region for free on August 25. On Mountain Adventure Day on June 30, the whole family pays just 20 euros per ascent and descent and can explore the local mountains. There are also discounts at numerous cultural venues (Spielboden, Kammgarn, Junge Festspiele etc.) and other excursion destinations.