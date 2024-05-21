Support for families
Family pass in high demand, especially in summer
The state of Vorarlberg wants to become a living space rich in opportunities for children - to achieve this, families must also be supported, for example with the family pass.
There are only a few weeks left before school ends. Quite a few parents and guardians are then faced with the challenge of structuring their children's free time in a meaningful way. Although there are numerous offers for kids, most of them cost money. And this is not always available in abundance, especially for families and in times of inflation.
Many discounted offers in summer
The Family Pass, whose offers are particularly popular in summer, can provide some relief here. The pass, which any family in Vorarlberg can apply for (including grandparents), offers many discounts and free events - for example, kids can visit the outdoor pools in the region for free on August 25. On Mountain Adventure Day on June 30, the whole family pays just 20 euros per ascent and descent and can explore the local mountains. There are also discounts at numerous cultural venues (Spielboden, Kammgarn, Junge Festspiele etc.) and other excursion destinations.
Apart from this, pass holders can also enjoy discounted vacations. The "Family Weeks" are taking place in Lech and Laterns this year. For children this means a week of fun and games, for parents a week of relaxation - even if the vacation budget is quite limited.
Vorarlberg should remain a family state, which is why we support families at all levels wherever we can.
Landeshauptmann Markus Wallner (ÖVP)
This year, the state is spending a total of 7.6 million euros to support families, including the family grant, a direct financial aid that was increased last year. "Vorarlberg should remain a family state, which is why we are supporting families at all levels wherever we can," explained Governor Markus Wallner on Tuesday. Reconciling work and family life is also a key factor in this. He reported that 100 new childcare groups have already been registered for the fall.
