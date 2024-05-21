With knife sharpener
Kickl goes on tour in Austria: “With you against the system”
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl is going on tour in Austria again, "with you against the system" is the motto. The tour starts on Friday afternoon in Vienna-Floridsdorf. The tour will conclude on Wednesday next week in Graz.
In addition to the party leader, tailors and knife grinders will once again be on the bill, said General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz at a press conference on Tuesday.
"From the people - for the people"
Kickl himself stayed away from the media event, but his Secretary General made all the more effort to drum home the FPÖ's message: In view of the EU and National Council elections, they are in a "fateful year", it is about the "interests of the people" instead of the "system", and they stand alone against a "united party" of the other established forces.
"From the people - for the people" could be read on the subject behind Schnedlitz, with "People's Chancellor" underneath - Kickl's portrait fitted between "People" and "Chancellor".
Schnedlitz railed against rising fuel prices, "warmongering" and a planned further "gift of taxpayers' money" for Ukraine, which would leave "our own people" with nothing. The FPÖ, on the other hand, wanted to "give something big, to strike a blow for the people, to get people out of their misery".
The FPÖ wants to do great things to lift people out of their misery.
FPÖ-Generalsekretär Michael Schnedlitz
He identified an "unprecedented forward movement", the Freedom Party was "at eye level and shoulder to shoulder with the people", and Kickl wanted to be "nothing but the voice and mouthpiece of the people". The "system" is therefore in a panic and is attempting to attack the FPÖ.
Nepp goes after Viennese rivals
As the tour starts in Vienna, regional party leader Dominik Nepp also had his say. He let rip at his political rivals in city hall and announced that social benefits would only be available to Austrians "when I am mayor in 2025". Nepp wants to force violent young people into "boot camps" and Vienna must become the "deportation capital".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.